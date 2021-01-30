This website has been reported to the Office of Attorney General, Consumer Fraud Division, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.— Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) January 30, 2021
For anyone looking for resources provided by the Florida Department of Health, please refer to https://t.co/0Rz5y1ed8s.
FDOH warns against fraudulent website targeting people diagnosed with HIV
Officials say the site is asking users to provide personal, medical and financial information in exchange for services.