FDOH in Duval County releases monkeypox vaccine rollout plan

During Phase 1, laboratory personnel and select health care personnel at high risk for monkeypox will be prioritized.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Health Department in Duval County has released an implementation plan for monkeypox vaccine distribution.

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact. It can be transmitted sexually.

FDOH Duval says vaccines for monkeypox cases at risk for complications or severe outcomes from the disease will be prioritized.

The department says the overall rollout will consist of three phases.

Phase 1

During Phase 1, laboratory personnel and select health care personnel at high risk for monkeypox will be prioritized. Also prioritized will be close contacts of monkeypox cases, immunocompromised MSM** men with HIV with potential exposure, and other MSM with a recent history of a sexually transmissible disease.

(**A term recognized by the Centers for Disease Control meaning gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men)

The department says Phase 1 will have Florida CHDs, Ryan White clinics, STD clinics and other community providers as vaccination partners.

Phase 2

Phase 2 will occur when additional monkeypox vaccine becomes available from the strategic national stockpile for distribution through CHDs, says FDOH Duval.

During Phase 2, all Phase 1 groups will be prioritized in addition to MSM with HIV who had potential exposure

Phase 3

Phase 3 will occur when monkeypox vaccine is distributed through normal vaccine distribution channels. During Phase 3, all Phase 2 groups will be prioritized in addition to all MSM and other high-risk groups.

The department says TPOXX is approved by United States Food and Drug Administration and available to health care providers under a “compassionate use” protocol held by CDC.2

The Florida Department of Health will provide training to Florida health care providers likely to have monkeypox cases on the use of TPOXX and the documentation required.