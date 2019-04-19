An apple a day keeps the doctor away, and now bacon might be doing just the opposite.
A new study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology says eating just one slice of bacon a day could increase the risk for cancer.
Researchers followed around half a million people in the United Kingdom and found that for every 25 grams of processed meats like sausage or bacon eaten every day, the risk for colorectal cancer went up by 20%.
A thin slice of bacon is about .8 ounces or 25 grams.
The study showed that eating red meat also increased people’s risk for cancer, but it took longer.
