Duval, Clay Counties see dramatic increase in overdose deaths in 2020

A new state report shows overdose deaths between last March and June increased by at least 60% in Duval County, and rose by at least 45% in Clay County.

FLORIDA, USA — The COVID-19 pandemic is fueling a deadly storm of mental health and drug abuse crises in Northeast Florida.

“We're seeing a real pattern here of this terrific pandemic consequence of increasing individuals anxiety levels, their depression levels," Dr. Christine Cauffield, CEO of Lutheran Services of Florida Health Systems said. "So, they are turning to unhealthy coping mechanisms and strategies to alleviate that pain. However, that is only going to cause further complications."

A new state report shows overdose deaths between last March and June increased by at least 60% in Duval County, and rose by at least 45% in Clay County. Projections, such as those shared by LSF Health Systems, show final numbers will likely be higher.

Dr. Christine Cauffield said her 60 provider agencies across the First Coast are feeling striking statistics like these first-hand.

“Our residential facilities are recording the need is so great that they have full detox and full residential beds. And we're garnering additional dollars from the federal government through DCF to address these issues," she explained.

The non-profit is also using grant money from Florida Blue for prevention efforts such as training primary care doctors on a brief screening instrument for early detections of patients who are having issues with substance abuse.

“There's no need to suffer in silence, and it's a sign of strength to reach out for additional support right now," Cauffield said.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call LSF Health Systems on its 24/7 access to care line at 1-877-229-9098.

Cauffield also offers these tips on healthy ways to cope during these unprecedented times:

Factor in joy every day. With additional stress, it is important to balance it out with things that bring you pleasure whether that's an activity like gardening or just taking a bubble bath. Exercise and go outside daily. Burn off some of that stress and get those endorphins flowing. Dr. Cauffield said studies show being outside for just 10 minutes a day greatly increases endorphins in our brains. Connect, connect, connect. Touching base with family and friends over the phone or Zoom is more important than ever. Your loved ones can offer some of the best support as we're moving through this challenging time.