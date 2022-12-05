Dream Big! Foundation's Backyard Bash is raising money to help cancer patients

The Dream Big! Foundation is on a mission to provide financial assistance to cancer patients who have to travel for their treatment.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Krista Lewis was 37 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. The mother of a four and 9-year-old at the time had to travel for treatment.



“Treatment required us to drive two hours one way each time for checkups, for the therapy, chemotherapy,” Lewis said.

The Dream Big! Foundation stepped in to help her with her expenses.



“So just not having to worry about having gas money to get there and back or missing work. It just made it a lot easier, one less thing to worry about,” Lewis said.



Anne Bean helped start the non-profit in honor of her late husband Jim Borngesser who had to travel to from the First Coast to New York for his cancer treatment.



“It was difficult for us financially to stay ahead of the game,” Bean said.



That is why she is so passionate about helping others in similar positions. She says the foundation has provided financial assistance to more than one hundred cancer patients who have to travel for treatment. This year the need is great.



“Especially after the pandemic when people waited to go see a doctor and now they’re facing more advanced cancer treatments,” Bean said. “A lot of times people have to travel and they're just they're looking for assistance, and we're able to do it.”



The Dream Big! Foundation hopes to raise $25,000 Friday night through the Dream Big! Backyard Bash fundraiser.



“We have the RiverTown Band and we have food trucks. We have Dog Rose Brewery. We have wine,” Bean said. “We love helping people, but we can't do it without the support of individuals taking the time to have a good night, a fun night out.”



Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. The event is Friday, May 13 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Hope Pavilion in Ponte Vedra.