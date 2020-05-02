It’s been about three months since Carel Jones was told she had Stage Two breast cancer.

During chemo, some people wear wigs, but Carel Jones makes a fashion statement.

“I’ve always been the one wanting to do different stuff,” Carel Jones said, while sitting in the barber’s chair.

Jones made the bold decision to shave her head before her first chemotherapy treatment and have barber Walker Gary etch a breast cancer awareness ribbon in the stubble.

After some hair dye, the ribbon is pink, bold and one-of-a-kind.

“I love it,” Carel Jones said just after seeing the finished product. “I’m ready to go show it off.”

Even at her body’s weakest, Carel Jones is choosing strength. She is decked out in a breast cancer tee-shirt, a pink pedicure with painted ribbons and now a bold haircut.

Although, just like any breast cancer patient, she needs a community surrounding her.

Family, friends and her husband Mike Jones have been her backbone as she prepares for grueling treatments.

“Sixteen treatments of chemotherapy, followed by surgery, followed by 26 radiation treatments, followed by another surgery,” said Mike Jones described.

Walter Gary, barber and owner of Bold City Barbers, was willing to fulfill Jones’ unique haircut request, as breast cancer hits close to home for him as well.

“It’s awesome, actually it’s an honor, you know,” Gary said as he styled Jones’ hair. “My mom’s a survivor of breast cancer two times.”

Jones says once this cut starts to fade away, she will be back to Bold City Barbers for more.