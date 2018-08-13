The new Donna Marathon course will have the runners beginning and finishing in the heart of Neptune and Atlantic Beach.

“We’re stoked to introduce our entire field to the outrageous crowd support in Atlantic and Neptune Beaches,” said event founder Donna Deegan. “Our half marathoners have missed this entirely in past years. I think folks will love this course and finishing in the heart of the Beaches Town Center will give spectators and finishers alike a great destination to enjoy at the finish line.”

