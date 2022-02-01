Here are the events planned for the DONNA Marathon weekend

The DONNA Foundation is planning three days of events capped with the DONNA National Marathon to fight breast cancer.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Runners will return to the Seawalk Pavilion this week for the 15th DONNA Marathon to fight breast cancer.

The DONNA Foundation will hold three days full of events to celebrate the return of the DONNA Run after COVID-19 caused the event to go virtual.

With in-person events returning, there will be several COVID-19 policies athletes and attendees must be aware of before participating.

First, masks will be required at all indoor events, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. Masks are highly recommended at outdoor events and should be worn when social distancing is not possible. Masks will not be required while running.

People who have a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher will need to stay home. In addition, people who feel ill or have symptoms of COVID-19 are also urged to stay home.

People attending all events are asked to socially distant by avoiding unnecessary crowding in lines and following all instructions at the race’s start.

On Feb. 4, there will be a three-mile run/walk beginning at 8 a.m. at Southern Grounds at 200 1st Street in Neptune Beach. This event is free and open to all who wish to attend.

Beginning at noon, the DONNA Foundation will host a health and wellness expo at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. The health and wellness expo is free and open to the public. Free parking will be available in Lot P.

People will be able to register and pick up their packets during the expo. It will run until 6 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, the expo will reopen at 8 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m.

The expo will host most of Saturday’s race events, including the 5K presented by Equitable Advisors and Anniversary 15K Relay presented by FIS. Registration for both races begin at 7 a.m. and start at 8 a.m.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the DONNA Family Fun Run kicks off with registration at 7 a.m.

Meanwhile, in Jacksonville Beach, the DONNA 110 Ultra Marathon will start at 7:30 a.m. Athletes will run 110 miles through the night in Atlantic Beach.

The DONNA National Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer, the DONNA Half Marathon Presented by Genentech and the DONNA Booby Trap Challenge will all take place Sunday morning at Seawalk Pavilion.

People may park at one of the public parking lots in Jacksonville Beach and on the surrounding streets. However, public parking at Latham Plaza and Jacksonville Beach Pier will be closed. People who are being dropped-off and picked-up should do so at the Wells Fargo Bank at 233 3rd Street North.

The Athletes’ Village opens at 5 a.m. The Athletes’ Village, celebrating survivorship, is a place where runners and relax before and after the race. There, runners can get a gear check, first aid, a post-race beverage and post-race therapy.

At 1:30 p.m., the village will be the site of the 26.3 Party hosted by Jeff Galloway.

The Athletes’ Village will remain open until 3 p.m.

The wheelchair start will be at 7:27 a.m. with the official start of the DONNA National Marathon taking place at 7:30 a.m.

The awards ceremony for the Half Marathon will begin at 10 a.m. with the Marathon Awards Ceremony taking place at noon.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., DONNA Foundation top fundraisers, donors, sponsors and special guests may take part in the finish line viewing party between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is by invitation only.

List of Events

Friday, Feb. 4

Social Shakedown Run

Southern Grounds, The Courtyard at 200 First Street

8 a.m. | Free to the public

DONNA Health & Wellness Expo

Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Noon - 6 p.m. | Free to the public

Saturday, Feb. 5

DONNA 5K Presented By Equitable Advisors & DONNA Anniversary 15K Relay Presented By FIS

Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Registration: 7 a.m. | Race: 8 a.m.

DONNA Family Fun Run – The “DONNA Dash”

Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Registration: 7 a.m. | Race: 11 a.m.

DONNA 110 Ultra Marathon

Seawalk Pavilion

Race: 7:30 a.m.

DONNA Health & Wellness Expo

Jacksonville Fairgrounds

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Free to the public

Sunday, Feb 6.

26.2 With DONNA National Marathon To Finish Breast Cancer, DONNA Half Marathon Presented By Genentech & DONNA Booby Trap Challenge

Seawalk Pavilion

Athletes' Village 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Wheelchair Start: 7:27 | Race: 7:30

DONNA Marathon Finish Line Party

DONNA Finish Line

8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. | By Invitation Only

Awards Ceremonies

Athletes' Village Stage

Half Marathon: 10 a.m. | Marathon: Noon

26.3 Party Hosted By Jeff Galloway

Athletes' Village