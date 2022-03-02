'Why I run': Donna Marathon's oldest participant hoping to inspire others

"We’re going to win this fight, and I’m going to get my friends to do it too," said Mary Baugh.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Although she's never had breast cancer, Mary Baugh has lost loved ones to the disease.

"My mother passed away back in '89. There wasn’t a foundation like Donna's foundation back then. There’s wasn’t help, financial aid or recourses that are available through the Donna Foundation," Baugh said.

Drawn to the mission behind the foundation and marathon, Baugh came out to last year's event.

"I volunteered to watch all the items that they had while they were walking, and I thought you know I can do this," Baugh said.

This year, Baugh will be asking others to watch her items while she walks the 5K.

"I’m going to be 85 this year, and I wanted to do something to give back to my community because I’ve been fortunate enough not to have cancer in my lifetime. But you know my family, my friends, I’ve lost a few along the way," Baugh said.

Baugh will be the oldest race participant, hoping to encourage others to help fight breast cancer.