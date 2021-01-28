26.2 with Donna Marathon goes virtual: How to register

Runners, take your mark from anywhere in the world!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Runners, take your mark anywhere in the world for the 14th annual Donna Marathon. This year, its races are going virtual.

Below, find out how you can register to participate and how you can record your official time with others.

How to participate

1. Register online here

2. Pick-up your race packet, which includes a finishing medal, at either the Donna Headquarters or have it mailed to you.

If you registered before Jan. 22, you can go to the Donna Headquarters or any 1st Place Sports location between Feb. 10 to Feb. 13 during the following hours:

Wednesday, Feb. 10: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you registered after Jan. 22, your race packet will be mailed to you. You can also choose to have your race packet mailed to you for a $10 fee or $5 for the 5K. After Jan. 22, the fee will increase to $15.

You should get your mail-in race packet before the big day if you registered before Jan. 22. After Jan. 22, it may get to you after the race.

If you want an official result

1. Run your race -- 5K, half marathon, marathon or ultra-marathon -- between Saturday, Feb. 6 through Sunday, Feb. 14 and track your time in the Active Experience App. Ultra-marathon runners should email proof of performance to ultra@breastcancermarathon.com.

2. Submit your time as instructed. Have your registration ID ready, which is found in your registration confirmation email or in your myactive account.

Official results and winners will be announced on Monday, Feb. 15.

Don't want an official result?

Run your race before March 31 and post your results with a photo of your finisher's medal and race bib in the official Donna Facebook group, or post it on Instagram/Twitter using the hashtags #TogetherWeWill and #runDONNAvirtual!

Try the challenge: 28 Days Of DONNA

There's a new challenge that's part of the virtual Donna marathon: Cover 26.2 or 110 miles over any 28 day period before March 31. Learn more >> 28 Days of DONNA Galloway Race Plan