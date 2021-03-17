Doctors say it's a possibility vaccinated pregnant women could transfer immunity to their newborns

Dr. Elizabeth Ransom from Baptist Health says there have been many studies done on pregnant women since the vaccine rollout.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Can vaccinated pregnant mothers give their newborn babies more protection against the virus?

Dr. Elizabeth Ransom from Baptist Health in Jacksonville says there was a recent study by the University of Pennsylvania where they looked at over 1400 pregnant women who delivered between April and August.

“83 of the women were positive for having COVID antibodies, so in other words they’ve had the infection and most of the infants also had antibodies," said Dr. Ransom.

Which indicates that there was immunity transferred from the mother to the infant.

“It seemed that the earlier in the pregnancy that the woman was infected the higher level of antibodies down the line," said Dr. Ransom.

The bigger question is can antibodies transfer following the COVID vaccine?

“That’s well documented with other vaccines that are out there like tetna, influenzas, and so forth," said Dr. Ransom.

Ransom says there’s just not enough information yet when it comes to the COVID vaccine.

“We would assume that just like antibodies transmitted after women actually have the infection, that they would be as well after the vaccination," said Ransom.