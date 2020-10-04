JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Doctors are concerned about the medical emergencies folks might be having at home; they are concerned that they are not reporting or calling in for help.

At the top of the list is strokes. Dr. Christopher Fox from Mayo Clinic says he’s heard that people may be too afraid to go to hospitals or seek help because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He says if you are showing signs of a stroke, such as face drooping or slurred speech, you need to act fast.

“If you’re having an emergency, there’s still lots of people at the hospital waiting and ready and eager to help so don’t be afraid about calling 911 or your doctor or us here at Mayo Clinic,” Fox said.

Fox says minutes without help can mean permanent damage or death.