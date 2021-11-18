Doctor: Listen to vaccine mandates until Florida legislation passes through Supreme Court

Dr. Arin Piramzadian says he encourages people in Florida to play it safe until new legislation is finalized for COVID mandates.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spent Thursday in Brandon, Florida after signing new legislation against the federal government’s orders.

He signed a couple of bills prohibiting vaccine mandates for healthcare workers and other businesses.

Dr. Arin Piramzadian says he encourages people in Florida to play it safe until new legislation is finalized for COVID mandates.

The Biden administration is mandating vaccines for companies with over 100 employees.

“If your company has set that you have to get vaccinated… that’s your company’s policy, they can do that,” said Dr. Piramzadian.

“I feel like I think that everybody should be free on what they do. They say this is America… land of the free home of the brave… everybody should have a choice,” said Kerry Wilson.

Gov. DeSantis says people should be able to choose between exemptions like health concerns, religious concerns, and anticipated pregnancy to determine if they want to get the shot.

The governor is pushing to fine employers who mandate the vaccine for workers.

Leah Brown said, “I don’t agree with the vaccine.”

Democrats call the governor’s moves a campaign launch.