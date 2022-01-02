Diocese of Saint Augustine announces students will return to school wearing masks

All counties that have a COVID-19 positivity rate of ten percent or higher will continue wearing masks.

The Diocese of Saint Augustine announced on Sunday that masks will be required at schools indoors in every county in the diocese.

All of the Catholic schools within the Saint Augustine Diocese will start back on the week of January 2 enforcing the mask policy.

All counties that have a COVID-19 positivity rate of ten percent or higher will need to continue wearing masks until that number drops, according to a letter from Deacon Scott Conway, the Superintendent of Catholic Schools.

At this time, every county exceeds ten percent.