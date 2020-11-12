Gov. DeSantis: Florida set to receive nearly 180,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine

As part of the rollout, the early shipments of the vaccine will be targeted toward healthcare workers and elderly residents of long-term care facilities.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida is slated to receive nearly 180,000 doses of the FDA endorsed Pfizer vaccine for Coronavirus, with the first doses expected to arrive in the state within a week.

In the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, Florida is allocated 179,400 doses. The vaccine got the green light from a U.S. government advisory panel Thursday and is expected to receive emergency authorization from the FDA at any time.

As part of the rollout, the early shipments of the vaccine will be targeted toward those high-exposure such as healthcare workers and elderly residents of long-term care facilities.

"My top priority is residents of [those] facilities because they're the most vulnerable, and the tip of the spear health care workers because they're in contact with a lot of sick patients, and then they then expose other people.," said Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday during a visit to Jacksonville.

The Pfizer vaccine, along with the Moderna vaccine, requires two doses for maximum effectivity, with 21 days between doses for Pfizer and 28 days between doses for Moderna.

In Florida, the initial Pfizer doses will be distributed as follows:

97,500 doses to hospitals for high-contact and high-exposure health care personnel.

60,450 doses to CVS and Walgreens for long-term care facilities. Both companies are under contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to administer vaccines inside those facilities.

21,450 doses to the Florida Department of Health to work with other state agencies to administer the vaccine in areas with a high concentration of long-term care facilities.

"This is a really good thing," DeSantis said. "We've been leaning into it because we think it's something that's going to even people who are relatively low risk, some people just want the peace of mind."

While administration of the vaccine for those first on the list will begin within days, the general public should not expect widespread availability until the late spring or even into the summer.