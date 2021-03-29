'Free Dental Day' in Orange Park offering extractions, fillings, and treatments at no cost

Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — An Orange Park dental office has partnered with Florida Baptist Convention to host an event where dental procedures including extractions, fillings, and emergency treatments will be offered at no charge.

These services will be provided to patients between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 3 by appointment only at Sunrise Emergency & Family Dental Care.

Prior to the event, patients must attend a dental screening on Thursday, April 1 between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. to receive an appointment time to come back on April 3.

The event will take place at Sunrise Emergency & Family Dental Care’s office located at 1700 Wells Road Suite #19, Orange Park.

Five dentists, two hygienists, four dental assistants, and four office staff will be providing care to 50 patients between the dental office itself and Florida Baptist Convention’s Mobile Dental Unit.