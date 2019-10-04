JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A program combating opioid abuse in Jacksonville is showing successful results.

Inside St. Vincent’s Emergency Department. One of the first to bring on-call peer counselors in to help opioid overdose patients.

“That peer has been where they’ve been, and they may not listen to the doctor or the nurse or even a mental health counselor, but when they have a peer in that room that develops a connection, that speaks to them differently than any of our past relationships,” Chief Clinical Officer for Ascension Florida Dr. Huson Gilberstadt said.

Gilberstadt explained that endocarditis, an ailment presented in many intravenous drug users, also decreased in the city in the wake of the program. Adding that the 500 opioid-related deaths in Duval County prior to Project Save Lives dropped to roughly 300 in the year since implementation.

“Coupled with our volumes, you’re probably already looking at 40% impacted or more; probably 40-50 percent just having five facilities on board.”

He says progress can also take the strain off emergency departments – the first line in the opioid crisis.

The old way of thinking, Gilberstadt said, is to turn patients over to drug treatment groups, which he says would see addicts sober up and leave right away. The new way is to turn their life around in the hospital bed.

Gilberstadt added the help goes beyond medicine, now looking at a holistic approach to a community problem.

“The difference it’s going to make in society is amazing because it’s not just in the medical world, these patients become so desperate that they commit crimes and wind up in our jails and they don’t get the help – this is a chance to get them that help,” Gilberstadt said.