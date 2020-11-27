COVID-19 survivor spends Thanksgiving with family after a rough battle with the virus

Terry Woolard, 53, says he couldn’t have gotten through this deadly virus without his two musketeers by his side.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanksgiving Day was well spent for 53-year-old Terry Woolard. The COVID-19 survivor was in the comfort of his own home with his family right by his side.

"To be with my family for this thanksgiving it’s hard to put into words they’re why I’m here," said Woolard.

Woolard is a teacher from John E. Ford Elementary, and a husband and grandfather of two young ladies named Mackenzie and Lilly.

He calls them his biggest cheerleaders.

"I’m just really happy he’s home because it was really hard for me him not being home because he was always the person that I would always go and talk to when I was having a bad day and he would understand me," said Mackenzie Suter.

Woolard was in the hospital for 53 days because of COVID-19. He lost 70 pounds and his body movement was limited.

"My muscles dissolved so bad I couldn’t move anything and I couldn’t speak my vocal cords were paralyzed," said Woolard.

His underlying medical conditions didn’t make it any easier for him.

"I have heart disease and diabetes so you add those along COVID and that’s a dangerous mix."

Woolard is still in rehab regaining his strength back. He hopes people will learn from his experience.