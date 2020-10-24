Your blood type could affect the risk of getting COVID-19

A newly released study found among those who tested positive for COVID-19, more had types A, B or AB blood than Type O.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of new studies suggest your blood type may play a role in your risk of getting COVID-19.

According to a study out of Denmark just published in the Journal of Blood Advances, those with Type O blood are potentially less likely to get COVID-19. Scientists found among those who tested positive, more people had types A, B or AB blood than Type O.

"I think it might point to really, as a marker for different kinds of genomic susceptibilities," Dr. Elizabeth Ransom of Baptist Health said.

According to Ransom, the research is still happening and nothing about this virus is known for certain.

"We're learning more and more every day about this virus. It still comes back to what do you do about that? You can't change your blood type, right," she said.

A separate, smaller study out of Vancouver found those with blood types A or AB had more severe symptoms and were more likely to require mechanical ventilation and dialysis. Those with A or AB blood types were also more likely to spend more time in the ICU.

Again, though, Ransom said we shouldn't take the findings as definite.

”It is really interesting information. I think we should not lose our vigilance. If you’re a Type O and think, 'Oh great, my risk is less now,' it’s still important [to be aware]. There are plenty of people who are Type O who have gotten COVID, so we just need to continue to be careful and be cautious and use good common sense," Ransom said.