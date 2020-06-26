Jacksonville's younger population getting COVID-19 but hospitalizations could be decreasing

Younger people are more likely to be asymptomatic or have less severe cases of the virus, reducing the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

With the average age of coronavirus cases in Jacksonville between 25 and 37, Dr. Caro, a disaster medical officer at UF Health, says the rate of severe illness could also decrease.

He says that’s because, “if you’re young, healthy, you might survive it a little bit better.”

However, Dr. Caro says that doesn’t mean young people can’t get seriously ill.

At UF Health, “we’ve seen an increase in the number of younger patients with severe illness in the last couple of days,” Dr. Caro said.

Though he says the majority of young patients will be asymptomatic but test positive. Making it crucial to social distance, especially around older relatives.

“That would be the time to not visit parents or grandparents,” he said, for at least 10- 14 days.

That can be tricky for asymptomatic patients.

“What we don’t know is the exact end date for when you stop shedding your virus that you could be infected with,” Dr. Caro said.

Without knowing when you contracted the virus will make it hard to determine when it’s out of your system.