JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Anybody with access to a smartphone can now get testing for coronavirus antibodies simply by downloading an app and talking with a doctor.

During the pandemic, people across the First Coast want answers about their health now more than ever. Now, the test can tell you if you've already had the novel coronavirus.

This test will help states get a more accurate count of how prevalent COVID-19 really is since people can have it without ever having symptoms.

"We want anybody who wants testing to be tested," said Dr. Matthew Thompson of Telescope Health.

Telescope Health launched its antibody testing on Monday for Northeast Florida with plans to bring it into Georgia.

While the CDC is still studying whether antibodies provide immunity to coronavirus, the antibody test can help in other ways.

Dr. Thompson said the company tests for two different types of antibodies with one blood test. One of those tests can tell if you're in the last stage of infection.

"You know as we start to open business is back up and start return to some form of normalcy, I want to ensure that people who might not know what a symptom is or might be asymptomatic (aren't) actually in the resolving stages of an infection and still capable of transmitting that infection to somebody else," Thompson explained.

He said this test could tell whether someone should still be quarantined.

Thompson said it takes one to three days to get results and if you have insurance the test is free. The company works with Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp labs in the area.

If you want to get started on getting a test, download the Telescope Health app in the app store.

