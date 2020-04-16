JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nurses wheeled 69-year-old Tlulu Potter out of Memorial Hospital Wednesday to cheers, balloons and handmade signs lining the ride out.

The big sendoff was for a big reason. After 18 days in the hospital, Potter is now coronavirus-free.

“God has healed me and I thank Him every day,” Potter said.

“Everybody here they helped me so I am healed. Thank you,” she told the health care workers at Memorial Hospital.

Potter said her symptoms started off with a cough and a fever.

“Then my head started spinning. I couldn’t stand up. I couldn’t sit. I was dizzy,” she said.

“You couldn’t talk. You couldn’t breathe. It’s not easy. Thank God for the doctors and the nurses coming around. Thank God,” Potter said.

Potter had a message for the public as well.

"Please be careful and do what they say. Keep farther away from people. Don't go outside if you don't have to go. Stay home," she said.

Potter is now off to Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital to finish her recovery.

You can watch the video of Potter being released from the hospital below.

