With more beach restaurants closing because of new COVID-19 cases, one company says they have the cure

Polar Controller's A.I. system circulates and filters air, going beyond sanitizing.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Angie’s Subs is one of many restaurants that have temporarily closed in Jacksonville Beach because of new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Other beach restaurants are now taking precautions. Places like TacoLu are taking matters into their own hands.

TacoLu manager Eric Douglas told First Coast News, “We’ve elected to go back to to-go’s only just to eliminate one layer of exposure.”

After Lynch’s temporarily closed due to confirmed cases of COVID-19, now Angie’s Subs and Mellow Mushroom are closed for deep cleaning.

Douglas says they are taking the necessary precautions.

“It’s going to be a day-by-day thing unfortunately.”

But Freddie Zeringue of Polar Controller says they have a system that goes beyond the surface of sanitizing for coronavirus and could help a lot of restaurants and pubs.

Zeringue says their system is "going to mitigate the spread of (coronavirus).”

Their Polar Controller system uses artificial intelligence technology to filter air, which is helpful in restaurants and bars like Lynch’s that had to previously close due to positive cases of COVID-19. The system can control air circulation through sensors.

That will prevent "big volumes of air pushing the virus from one table to another," Zeringue said.

He hopes the system will do go beyond just filtering the air.

“We have a sensor coming that’s being manufactured right now that will detect the virus in the space,” he said.

That is currently in production now, but could be a game changer for restaurants that are battling keeping COVID-19 at bay.

Restaurants like TacoLu will have to use their own judgement for now on how to operate safely.

Asked about what he thinks of new coronavirus cases suddenly popping up in the beaches area, Douglas said, “It’s a bit of a shame but I also understand you can’t keep people locked up all day either, so it’s a catch-22 right now.”

Lynch’s reopened its doors Tuesday.