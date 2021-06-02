Will TIAA Bank Field become a COVID-19 vaccination site?

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell offered up TIAA Bank Field, along with the other 29 team stadiums across the nation, in a letter to president Joe Biden Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ahead of the Sunday's game, the National Football League announced it is ready to make every stadium a vaccination site.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell offered up TIAA Bank Field, along with the other 29 team stadiums across the nation, in a letter to president Joe Biden Thursday.

“This is currently being done at seven NFL stadiums today," Goodell wrote. "We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months."

So, does this mean mass vaccination is expanding in Jacksonville?

The Jaguars told First Coast News they are supportive of the stadium being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

However, it’s not up to the team. A Jaguars spokesperson explained that they are just a tenant, and the City of Jacksonville owns the stadium.

Therefore, the city will be the one to decide if it wants to set up a new site at Jacksonville Jaguars stadium or not.

If you remember, when COVID-19 testing first expanded in the city, Lot J was used as the main state-run site until it moved to Regency Square Mall.

A City of Jacksonville spokesperson responded to First Coast News with the following statement: