In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, nothing is normal. Schools are closed and students are moving to online instruction.

The graduating senior class and its family members are looking for answers to the burning question of how this pandemic will impact high school graduations.

"How will this affect the upcoming graduating seniors," Jackie Parks said.

It has become the conversation in many homes.

Harlan Brown's son is a senior and class president at Sandalwood High.

"It has long been a conversation in our household," Harlan Brown said.

Harlan Brown, Jr. has been given the task of keeping his class informed.

"Right now I am telling them to be calm and be vigilant," he said.

But the 18-year-old is also in the dark.

"We don't know anything," Harlan Brown, Jr. said." It is not a good feeling. You have put this work in since you were a freshman and to know there is a slight chance that it may not happen," he said. "It is like wow."

Some may see it as a tradition, others may call it a rite of passage, but, to the Brown family, it is a sign of success.

"This is the pinnacle of success for my son," Harlan Brown said.

Not only that he has already applied to several colleges and received letters of acceptance.

"We are a family of faith and want to believe it will work out," he said.

What is the district saying?

I can tell you that we are committed to providing our graduating seniors the best experience possible under these unprecedented circumstances. However; at this time we must focus on the day to day instruction of all of our students first and foremost.

Thoughts in regards to graduation ceremonies will become more clear once the COVID-19 National Emergency and Pandemic situation evolves. We ask that the community continue to monitor our website.

And it is with every school district. Clay County schools told the On Your Side team that it is waiting on direction from the Florida Department of Education.

It is fair to say that the students will at some point enjoy the pleasure of high school graduation, but because the pandemic is a changing event, the don't know when and how.

For now, their proms have been canceled and they hope that is all.