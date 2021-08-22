Will a booster shot be needed for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine?

It could be weeks or months until there's enough data to know if a booster shot will be needed for the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending a third shot for those who got the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines eight months after the second dose.

People who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be wondering will they need a booster as well? The answer on that isn't expected for a while.

Jacksonville-area infectious disease specialist Dr. Mohammed Reza said at this point, there's just not enough data to determine if those who got the J&J shot will need a booster.

“She got the booster shot due to being high risk and needing that little oomph," Ava Allen said.

The CDC said this month people with compromised immune systems, such as Ava Allen's mom, should be the first to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine.

“She was super high risk and had breast cancer throughout COVID," Allen said. "It was actually a really good time to get breast cancer because doctors were so intact with her.”

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved in March of this year, whereas the mRNA vaccine was approved a lot earlier at the end of last year," Dr. Mohammed Reza said.

That's why Reza said it could be weeks or months until there's enough data to know if a booster shot will be needed for the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.

“I understand the anxiety people who have received that vaccine are feeling because of this delta variant," Reza said.

A large study of South African healthcare workers shows the J&J vaccine was 71% protective against hospitalizations and 91 to 96% effective against death. Also, most breakthrough cases were mild.

“I don’t want to provide false reassurance and hope until we have the data, but I know masks work. Being vaccinated, wearing that mask, that extra layer of protection, will provide people protection," Reza said.

“I do think it’s good for people who are super high risk," Allen said. "I do suggest that for them.”

In addition to wearing a mask, Dr. Reza encourages people to get together in outdoor spaces as the more contagious delta variant surges on the First Coast.

Reza said all three vaccines are still doing their job of reducing severe disease, hospitalizations, and death from the coronavirus. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said boosters "will likely be needed" for the J&J vaccine.