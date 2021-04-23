Why Jacksonville health experts say it's unlikely we will reach herd immunity against COVID-19

Doctors say to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus it’s going to take 70- 85 percent of the population to have immunity.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Doctors in Jacksonville have little faith that we will reach herd immunity against COVID-19 this year.

“Whether it’s through a vaccine or whether it’s through immunity from having the infection is to a point where the number is so high that the virus can’t really infect anybody," said Dr. Ransom from Baptist Health.

Dr. Ransom says to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus it’s going to take 70- 85 percent of the population who need to have immunity.

“We’re over 50 percent of the population have now had at least one vaccination," said Dr. Ransom.

Dr. Ransom says we still haven’t reached herd immunity. In fact, Dr. Chirag Patel from UF Health in Jacksonville says it unlikely we’re going to achieve herd immunity this year because there are some barriers.

“Vaccine hesitancy there’s still a large number of the population of people not wanting the vaccine. the fact that we got variants that are emerging and we know the UK variant is now prevalent in the nation," said Dr. Patel.

Another setback to reaching the goal of herd immunity is that there’s no vaccine available for individuals under 16.