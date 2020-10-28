Latest White House report indicates Georgia seeing reversal of some gains in fight against COVID-19

The report shows Georgia in the orange zone for cases, with a 13% rise in the rate of new cases from the last report.

ATLANTA — The latest White House coronavirus status report for Georgia indicates some of the gains made over the last couple months to come down from the peaks of the pandemic in July and August are seeing noticeable reversals.

For now the reversals are relatively slow, and the rise in indicators, like new cases and hospitalizations, is not as stark as it was in June. But there are reasons for concern.

11Alive obtained the report, which is dated Oct. 25, on Wednesday. It shows that Georgia's deaths are elevated relative to other states - ranking 18th in the country for new deaths per 100,000 people last week.

Georgia fares better relative to the rest of the country in other respects. The state ranks 34th for highest coronavirus case load over the last week, though that is a tick worse from where the state ranked in the last report, on Oct. 18, at 35th. The report shows Georgia in the orange zone for cases, with a 13% rise in the rate of new cases from the last report.

Georgia ranks 29th in test positivity, with a +0.5% rise in that rate from the previous week.

The report, however, warns of increasing community spread in Georgia. It says more than half of counties (58%) are seeing "moderate or high levels of community transmission.)

"Georgia continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, increase in test positivity, and no declines in new hospital admissions week over week, suggesting early and expanding community spread," the report states.

It lists Rome, Valdosta, Calhoun, Cedartown, Vidalia, Toccoa and the area around Chattanooga as the localities in the red zone for increasingly worse COVID-19 indicators.