List: Where young children can get a COVID-19 vaccine on the First Coast

Here are the places around the First Coast where young children can get the vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Earlier this month, the FDA authorized emergency use for a kid-sized dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months old.

The CDC, too, is recommending the shots.

However, the Florida Department of Health issued its own guidance, saying it does not recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children.

FLDOH said that while the state chose "not to participate in the cumbersome vaccine pre-ordering process," enrolled providers have access to ordering vaccines through Florida SHOTS.

CVS:

The company says it will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for eligible children 18 months through four years of age at 1,100 MinuteClinic locations starting June 21. Appointments will be made available at MinuteClinic.com on a rolling basis as locations receive supply.

Walgreens:

Walgreens will begin administering Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 3 years and older at select locations nationwide following FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Parents or legal guardians can schedule appointments ahead of the first vaccine shipments scheduled to arrive at select pharmacies next week. Appointments will be available beginning Saturday, June 25, and can be scheduled at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, through the Walgreens app, or by calling 1-800-Walgreens. Earlier appointments will be made available at select locations based on vaccine delivery in the coming days.

Southeastern Grocers:

Select Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket will begin administration of the vaccine for children ages 3 and up starting at the end of the week.

"We remain committed to the safe and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to all customers in the communities we serve throughout the Southeast. Our pharmacies anticipated the potential need for COVID-19 vaccines in this expanded age group. As a preferred retail partner in the fight against COVID-19 and through our continued partnership with the CDC and HHS, we pre-ordered our supply to begin administration of the vaccine for children ages 3 and up in select Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket in-store pharmacies starting at the end of this week. Per the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services PREP Act, authorized pharmacy personnel are only permitted to administer vaccines to those ages 3 and older.

Walmart:

Walmart and Sam’s Club administers and dispenses all authorized vaccines and treatments related to COVID-19.

"While we expect the majority of these vaccines to be distributed to pediatric providers, we plan to administer authorized vaccines for ages 3 – 5 as supply and distribution allows," said the company in a statement. "As a Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner, we are able to order vaccines directly from the Federal Government."

Sulzbacher Village Pediatric Health Center:

The Village Pediatric Health Center is offering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 6 months and up at 5455 Springfield Blvd. Call 904-394-4958 to make an appointment.

Glynn County Health Department:

Beginning June 30, children aged 6 months – 4 years can get the Pfizer COVID19 vaccine at the Glynn County Health Department in Brunswick.

Beginning July 7, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years will be available at the Camden County Health Department in St. Marys. Appointments are required and can be scheduled online by visiting chdcovidvax.org and then clicking the link for appointments in Glynn or Camden Counties. Additional health departments in the Coastal Health District expect to offer COVID vaccination for this younger population soon. For more information and the latest on availability, please visit covid19.gachd.org

Facilities not currently providing vaccines for young children

Publix

“Publix is not administering the COVID vaccine to individuals under 5 years of age at this time. We suggest that customers speak with pediatrician’s offices, community health centers, children’s hospitals, and public health clinics for availability at this time,” the company reportedly said on Twitter, according to WebMD.

Wolfson Children’s Hospital:

"As an inpatient facility, Wolfson Children's isn't a vaccination site; however, we will continue providing information and resources as they become available at wolfsonchildrens.com/covid19. Vaccinating young children is an important step in our continued fight against COVID-19."

UF Health

"UF Health Jacksonville is not a pediatric hospital, so we did not receive nor request batches of the latest vaccine and are directing patients to the CDC website to find local locations.... UF Health's Gainesville location, however, says it will offer the vaccines to children six months and older."

