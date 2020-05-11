Where do vaccine trials stand at this point?

We talked with an expert at USF Health about how close we are to a vaccine as the end of the year nears.

TAMPA, Fla. — AstraZeneca hopes to show its COVID-19 vaccine is effective by the end of this year and is ramping up manufacturing so it can supply hundreds of millions of doses in January.

So, what does this mean when it comes to getting a vaccine to all of us? We talked to Dr. Jill Roberts at USF to help walk us through the timeline.

First, she says it's important to note that AstraZeneca had a stockholder meeting, so it released positive news. Bu Dr. Roberts finds the timeline it's giving, is speculation as it has had other timelines in the past that the company has not met.

"AstraZeneca has made a few predictions that have been wrong. At one point they promised they would have several million vaccines by the end of September, they missed that mark," she said. "They actually signed an agreement to have 400 million vaccines by the end of the year, across Europe. They're never going to make that mark."

Now AstraZeneca has downgraded the number of vaccines and is saying 4 million vaccines in Britain by the end of this year and then about 100 million in the first half of next year.

Dr. Roberts also says we don't know if the vaccine works. So far, the data only shows it gives an immune response.

"The only way to know if it works is to test it in an environment where COVID is actually circulating. We have two groups. The test group and the non-test group. And we look and see, are the numbers of COVID cases the same between the two or is the vaccine actually preventing cases."

That will be part of what happens over the next eight weeks.

She says even if AstraZeneca hits that mark, there's no chance we'll have their vaccine here in the U.S. But, keep in mind, there are two vaccine trials here: Moderna and Pfizer, which are both in production in hopes they work.

All three are on the same timeline. If the trial data comes in at the same time, Moderna and Pfizer are primed to have 40 to 80 million vaccines available for U.S. citizens by the end of January.

