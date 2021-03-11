Where your young child can get a COVID vaccine in South Georgia

You do not have to be a resident of the county to be vaccinated in each location. Additional pediatric vaccination sites may be offered soon.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — *This list will be updated as First Coast News learns more about additional locations offering the vaccine to children.

Starting Monday, three clinics in the Coastal Health District will offer a pediatric dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to young children.

Children age 5 to 11 are eligible for the vaccine as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Appointments can be scheduled for the following locations:

Chatham Co. Health Dept. Annex (former EmployAbility building) - 1249 Eisenhower Dr.

Chatham Co. Health Dept. main clinic – 1395 Eisenhower Dr.

Glynn Co. Health Department - 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccination, regardless of insurance status. Appointments are required and can be scheduled online at chdcovidvax.org.

For assistance, you may also call our COVID-19 Vaccination Phone Bank at 912-230-5506 Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“The availability of pediatric vaccine is an important milestone for children and for the entire community,” says Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District. “Some children have become seriously ill with COVID-19, particularly with the Delta variant, and some are still experiencing ‘long COVID’ with lingering symptoms. Vaccination is an important protection against severe illness for children as well as adults.”

The pediatric vaccine contains a smaller dose and is given with a smaller needle. The lower dose also seems to produce milder side effects in kids while still creating a strong immune response.