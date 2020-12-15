When will residents of long-term care facilities get COVID-19 vaccine?

State officials said as additional vaccines become available this week, the vaccines will be delivered to long-term care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities across Florida are the next to get the COVID-19 after some healthcare workers received it Monday.

"Certainly this is a terminal illness, and our time is numbered that he is able to go out and enjoy being with other people and I would like to get back to that as soon as possible," Mary Daniel said.

Daniel's husband, Steve, has Alzheimer's and is in a memory care unit at RoseCastle at Deerwood in Jacksonville. Daniel took a job as a dishwasher at RoseCastle in July to be able to see her husband when no visitors were allowed.

"I have quit my dishwashing job because now they let me in through the front door I'm happy to report, but, again, I can't take him out," she said. "It’s very limited in terms of the number of people ... they’re not letting family and friends other than the compassionate caregiver, which I am considered to be, so you have to be someone who is extremely close at a high level."

"They just haven’t opened the doors and let anyone in and we have a lot of extended family and a lot of friends that visited him on a regular basis that aren’t able to do that," she said.

Now, after the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered to healthcare workers Monday, the residents and staff at RoseCastle and countless other long-term care facilities across Florida are waiting for their turn.

"I'm thrilled that this population, because they’re so vulnerable and they’ve been isolated for so long, I’m really happy that they’re going to be at the beginning at the top of the list [to get a vaccine], so we’re just counting down the days," Mary Daniel said.

The number of days they'll have to wait isn't clear yet, though. State officials said all of the 51,000 doses delivered across Florida Monday went to hospitals for healthcare workers.

"As the state continues to receive additional vaccines this week, the vaccines will be delivered to long-term care facilities,” a spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a statement.

According to state officials, 60,450 of the 179,000 doses the state will get this week will go to CVS and Walgreens. The drug stores are partnering with long-term care facilities across the country to administer the doses at the facilities.

About 21,450 doses will go to strike teams that will help the drug stores vaccinate those at the greatest risk of getting COVID-19. Long-term care facility residents and staff members are ensured vaccination in the first round. Nursing home residents are prioritized, then assisted living facility residents then staff.

"The state has remained in close contact with long-term care facilities statewide to ensure they are prepared to receive the vaccine ... The state has prioritized these vulnerable populations since the beginning of the state’s COVID-19 response. The state is looking forward to ensuring these populations have access to the COVID-19 vaccine," the Florida Division of Emergency Management spokesperson's statement continued.

First Coast News asked state officials for further details related to that prioritization and dates for vaccinations, but haven't heard back yet.

"We’re in a state now that we’re going to be able to safeguard our residents and protect our residents and protect our staff as we move forward, so it’s very exciting, it’s very emotional and we just look forward to celebrating when we’re on the other side," Chuck Jennings, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services for RoseCastle, said.

According to Jennings, RoseCastle's staff is working with their employees, residents and family members to provide accurate information surrounding the vaccine before it's administered. He said they're also trying to combat misinformation about the vaccine. They've launched a website dedicated to education about the vaccine and testimonials about it as well.

"Our company’s position is to ensure that we are providing the most current education and information around the benefits of the vaccines and ensuring that our staff and our family members, as well as our residents, have a nice level of compliance to taking the vaccine or we’re not going to see a significant change in the level of the virus," Jennings said.

He said it is voluntary for residents and staff to get the vaccine, but it is encouraged. Jennings said he just recently spoke with their partners at CVS, and the timeline changes daily. He said when they do get word about a delivery, though, CVS has already "strategically calculated their schedule" for administering the vaccine at different locations. Jennings said they'll hopefully either get the vaccine sometime in the next week.

Mary Daniel said whenever it gets there, they're grateful.

While I realize this vaccine isn’t going to come soon enough specifically to get Steve home for Christmas, I do want us to get back to normal and that includes me bringing him home or me taking him out to see family and friends instead of him being locked in that facility and he has literally been locked in that facility for nine months," she said.