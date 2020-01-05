JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here's the latest on what's open and what's closed in North Florida due to the impact of the coronavirus on the First Coast.

This list includes attractions, amenities and major points of interest. This list does not include names of specific restaurants or businesses.

What's Open?

All restaurants in Florida are able to open Monday for indoor dining with strict protocols in place. However, some are choosing not to reopen their dining areas until they can establish social distancing measures.

Some beaches along the First Coast have reopened - Each beach along the First Coast seems to be in various stages of opening, some with very specific guidelines. Keep up with those openings by clicking the link below.

St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park - located at 999 Anastasia Blvd, St. Augustine, reopened Friday after 6 weeks of a mandatory closing.

"We are looking forward to seeing our guests enjoy the fresh air and admiring our wonderful collection of fascinating animals. "

St. John's Town Center & St. Augustine Outlets - On its website, Simon Properties confirmed that the St. Johns Town Center would reopen Monday along with the St. Augustine Premier outlets. The company says safety protocols have been reviewed and put in place by experts to provide employees and shoppers with a safe environment.

Churches - The executive order on capacity is lifted for churches on Monday. Governor DeSantis never limited church congregations, so they can proceed as of Monday without any limits on capacity. However, the mayor's office is still asking that they continue to hold virtual services "for the safety of the community" and continue to follow all social distancing guidelines.

- The executive order on capacity is lifted for churches on Monday. Governor DeSantis never limited church congregations, so they can proceed as of Monday without any limits on capacity. However, the mayor's office is still asking that they continue to hold virtual services "for the safety of the community" and continue to follow all social distancing guidelines. Hotels - Mayor Curry says hotels in Jacksonville can start taking reservations as usual again starting Monday.

What's Closed?

Personal vacation rentals - Short term rentals such as Air BnBs are still restricted.

- Short term rentals such as Air BnBs are still restricted. All Jacksonville Public Library locations - closed until further notice. This decision was made with Mayor Curry to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. At this time there is no reopen date.

- closed until further notice. This decision was made with Mayor Curry to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. At this time there is no reopen date. Bars, pubs and nightclubs - Remain closed to patrons in a traditional sense but are allowed to sell alcohol to-go.

Remain closed to patrons in a traditional sense but are allowed to sell alcohol to-go. Gyms - All gyms and group fitness studios will remain closed.

All gyms and group fitness studios will remain closed. Personal care services - Places like hair and nail salons will remain closed despite Georgia reopening them earlier this week.

Additionally, people who are vulnerable to the coronavirus, such as those who are immunocompromised and individuals 65 years of age and older are still urged to stay home for the time being.