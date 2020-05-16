What to expect from Florida's 'full Phase One' reopening Monday

First Coast News is also breaking down the number of new cases in Florida and Duval County.

Starting Monday, May 18, Florida will be loosening more restrictions as the state enters a "full Phase One" of reopening, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The biggest impact of this means that gyms and health clubs will be allowed to operate at a restricted capacity.

Restaurants and retailers will be allowed to increase operation from 25 percent capacity to 50 percent capacity.

The "full Phase One" will also allow museums and libraries to open and operate at 50 percent capacity.

Unfortunately, some businesses still remain closed like movie theaters, bars and nightclubs.

During this phase, theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, both in Orlando, will be able to start submitting their plans of reopening.

New cases in Florida

As of May 15, Florida reported 44,138 positive cases of COVID-19 (up 928 cases since May 14) and 1,917 deaths (up 42). The above graph indicates that the peak in the state was in early April and appears to be leveling off.

Regarding the percent of positive COVID-19 tests, the percentage remains the same as May 14 at 7.1 percent in Florida, according to the state.

Locally, Duval County continues to have the highest number of positive cases with 1,252 and 32 deaths. Union County has the lowest number of positive cases with 14 and still, zero deaths.