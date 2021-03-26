What does new vaccination criteria mean for federally supported sites in Florida

There won't be changes coming to Gateway or its satellite sites as far as the number of first doses the sites can administer. Gateway is limited to 500 per day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In just 11 days, all Florida residents 18 and older will be eligible to get a COVID vaccine. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the change in criteria Thursday, and announced those 40 and older are eligible starting March 29.

Federally supported sites, including a hub and its two satellites in Jacksonville, just scaled back first dose allotments this week. Gateway is allotted 500 first doses per day, the rest second doses. The two satellite sites are only giving second doses.

The first doses were scaled back to make sure those who came the first few weeks to can get their second doses.

According to Mark Brady, a Florida Division of Emergency Management spokesperson at Gateway, there won't be any changes, at least for now, when it comes to that first dose allotment.

"We're playing it by ear," Brady said. "It's a fluid situation. As new criteria is developed, we're ready to change and go with the flow," he said.

Brady said, as we've seen over the past few weeks, changes happen often, and he wouldn't be surprised if things changed by Monday.

There also won't be changes to the satellite sites only offering second doses, Brady said.

"We are still providing a service here. While the numbers may not be what we want, we want to see more people. We’re excited that age group 40 plus will be added to that criteria. We’re encouraging everyone to come here and please get vaccinated," Brady said.

According to numbers provided by the state, Gateway has given about half of its doses since opening in early March. If anything does change at the federally supported sites, Brady said, the decision will come from Tallahassee.

There is some wiggle room. When Gateway hits 400 doses per day, the site directors call an official in Tallahassee and ask if they can continue past 500 first doses for the day since they have the supply. It happened Wednesday and Thursday and got okayed both days. Brady said he's confident it will in the future, if needed, too.