There are several steps you can take if you believe you have contracted the coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

1. Contact your primary care provider

People who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should call ahead to their primary care provider.

The provider should use the following set of Florida Department of Health criteria to determine if the person meets qualifications for testing.

The patient must be exhibiting symptoms of acute lower respiratory illness (e.g., fever, cough, and shortness of breath) AND meet one or more of the following criteria:

Persons who have had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case

Persons hospitalized with acute lower respiratory illness of unknown origin 3. History of travel to or from an affected geographic area with widespread community transmission

History of international travel or a cruise 5. ≥65 with chronic health conditions

Immunocompromised persons

If the patient does not meet the above criteria, testing may occur based on the clinician’s judgment. The health care provider is responsible for specimen collection, handling and shipping.



2. No primary care provider? Reach out to the Florida Department of Health

If people believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19, but do not have a primary care provider, they can call ahead to the Florida Department of Health for guidance.

The COVID-19 Call Center available 24/7 at 866-779-6121. You can also call 904-253-1850.

If someone from the department feels that the person meets the criteria for testing, they will be given instructions on what to do.

We do not recommend that people just show up at the Department without speaking to someone first. If a person feels they are experiencing life-threating symptoms, they should go to the emergency room.

3. Further information

