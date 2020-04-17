JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been almost six weeks since most bus drivers in Duval County last got a paycheck.

Duval County Public Schools said it’s up to contractors to take care of drivers, but at least two bus companies told the On Your Side team they’re owed money from the district.

Now employees and subcontractors are left in the lurch.

“They [DCPS] need to do our jobs now and have our backs now in this time of crisis," Gwendlyn Peavy said.

Weeks ago we interviewed Peavy, a bus driver for 19 years.

Her employer, Student Transportation of America, instructed her to file for unemployment and said that they were waiting on contracts to be fulfilled by DCPS. STA did not respond to messages left by First Coast News.

Over at Randall Transportation, a school bus subcontractor, it is a similar story of waiting for funding. The family-run business has been serving the community for close to 80 years and is now forced to furlough 18 drivers. They tell us the company sits in limbo.

“We’re just idling and in status quo right now, but we are in readiness should they need our services," owner Sherman Randall said.

DCPS told the On Your Side team it was in negotiations with contractors and the district is trying to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars. A spokesman added that it is up to contracted companies, not DCPS, to pay drivers.

Still, it’s been a wait with no apparent end in sight for Randall.

“If the stimulus could hurry up and be executed ... we could go on and help our people,” Randall said.

Teamsters union president Jim Shurling penned a letter calling for action and opportunities for drivers.

Peavy, who is trying to support her family, said if she and other drivers have to find other jobs there’s no guarantee there will be enough of them returning once pandemic restrictions end.

She said, “What are they going to do if we all decide to get jobs and battle and get through all this? What are they going to do if it’s time to come back and these buses don’t start?”

