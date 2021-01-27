Weeklong COVID-19 testing event to be held at St. Johns Agricultural Center beginning Feb. 1

COVID-19 testing will happen daily between Feb. 1 - Feb. 6 beginning at 7 a.m. and continuing until 3 p.m. There will be three different tests available.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler Health +, along with St. Johns County, will host a week-long COVID-19 testing event beginning Feb. 1 at the St. Johns County Agricultural Center, located at 3111 Agricultural Center Drive.

The event will continue through Saturday, Feb. 6.

Testing will begin daily ay 7 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. Testing will be done on a first come-first served basis.

Telescope Health will operate the testing site and use the PCR COVID-19 test, rapid tests and antibody tests.

The results for the rapid test should be available within four to six hours.

Results for the PCR and antibody tests should be available within 48 hours, though it may take longer depending on testing conditions.

People of any age may receive the PCR and rapid tests. However, only people 15 and older may receive the antibody test.

Patients with insurance will be required to draw a fee of $52 for a PCR test, $129 for a rapid test or $52 for an antibody test. Your insurance company will be billed for the rest.

Uninsured residents in St. Johns County may receive a PCR test at no charge if they register with Flagler Health + Car Connect. To do so, they should call 904-819-3035.