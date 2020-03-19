JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coronavirus has changed plans for a lot of folks. Milestone events having to be postponed including weddings.

“Makeup running down the face,” Milynn Moore said about a picture she posted on Facebook.

Moore and her fiancé Chandler Phillips posed in the picture with tears in their eyes and a popular Mexican lager also in the frame. That's how the couple announced to friends and family that their dream wedding was on-hold.

“We looked at each other and just said it’s probably in the best interest for everybody that’s coming in if you want your grandmother to be there it’s just really important to us to postpone it as difficult as that was,” Phillips said.

Moore and Phillips met at the University of Alabama and were set to tie the knot on March 21 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Their loved ones were set to travel from all over the country. But, COVID-19 changed all that.

“That would be selfish of us and we’d be putting a lot of people in harm's way even if they didn’t feel like they were sick or going to spread the virus to others," Moore said.

They are working with wedding vendors on a new plan. The sadness in the Facebook post – only momentary.

Moore said when Phillips proposed to her over a year ago they wanted a long engagement.

“Life has its ups and downs and we settled on March 21, 2020, and now we’re picking a new date,” Moore said.

Maybe not their first challenge as a couple or their last, but their love and the love of others is seeing them through.

The couple is looking at August to reschedule their wedding.