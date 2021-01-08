Webinar to discuss effects of COVID-19 on children, call for mask mandate in schools

The meeting will be a town hall-style with an interactive presentation and several speakers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval Schools Pandemic Solutions Team will hold a webinar at 6:30 p.m. Monday night along with the Northeast Florida Pediatric Society.

The live webinar is titled: “Stand Up For All Children: A Discussion of the Long-term Effects of COVID on Children and Why We Need a Mask Mandate in Our Schools.”

The meeting will be a town hall-style with an interactive presentation and several speakers. The speakers are likely to touch on the effects COVID-19 has on children as well as call for a mask mandate in all schools.

The speakers for the event are:

Dr. Jeff Goldhagen - Professor and Chief, Division of Community and Societal Pediatrics

University of Florida College of Medicine—Jacksonville

Dr. Kenyatta Lee – President, Northeast Florida Medical Society

Dr. Bethany Atkins - Pediatrician – Baptist Health

Dr. Mobeen Rathore - Professor and Associate Chair, Department of Pediatrics, University of Florida

Co-Chair, Infection Prevention and Control Committee, Baptist Health System

Hospital Epidemiologist and Chief, Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Wolfson Children’s Hospital

Jocelyn Turner, CEO of Turner Alliance, will host the town hall.