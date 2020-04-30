JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez said Thursday that the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases will determine the next phases of the state's reopening.

As the state plans to roll-back some restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, Núñez said that does not mean there will be a list of dates set for future phases.

"We need to continue to protect the vulnerable and make sure they continue to be focused on as part of our strategies for reopening,” Núñez told the On Your Side team in a one-on-one video conference Thursday.

Restaurants and malls are among the first businesses to partially reopen, but they will need to follow social distancing and 25-percent occupancy guidelines.

But what does that mean for workers? When a business with tip or commission incentives only opens a quarter of the way, those workers may no longer be eligible to collect full unemployment benefits.

“We recognize this is the starting point and we hope in short-order to increase that capacity to get to a place where those individuals that you mentioned won’t be in a situation where they’re underemployed,” Núñez said.

More than 250,000 Floridians have been denied unemployment benefits, to which Núñez said those folks should look at reapplying or calling the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for an explanation of their case.

But Núñez said with new technology and more staff in place, she has greater confidence in the unemployment system.

“We’ve invested equipment, we’ve invested personnel, we created an alternate site on the DEO website for an application which is working 24/7," Núñez said.

