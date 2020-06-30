Watch Live: St. John's County to vote on mandatory mask ordinance

Last week, commissioners voted 3-2 to "strongly recommend businesses require customers to wear masks."

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. John’s County Commissioners are having another meeting Tuesday to discuss masks.

They are taking public comment on a possible mask mandate.

Last week, commissioners voted 3-2 to "strongly recommend businesses require customers to wear masks."

District 5 Commissioner Henry Dean said the spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida and the science behind masks pushed him to propose the new program, which is a part of Pledge St. Johns County, a program that offers businesses the opportunity to commit to CDC guidelines and ensure St. Johns County residents, visitors and employees are safe and comfortable in their establishments.

Dean said last Tuesday, he fully intended to propose an ordinance that requires everyone to wear masks inside public buildings if a growing number of people continued to go into St. Johns County businesses without masks.