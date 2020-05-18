x
Mayor gives update on impact of COVID-19 on local business

Mayor Lenny Curry is marking the full Phase 1 reopening of Jacksonville with a news conference at Toscana Little Italy in San Marco.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is giving an update on the full Phase 1 reopening of the city Monday, marking the occasion at a local business that's been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor is holding a news conference at Toscana Little Italy in San Marco. He's joined by the restaurant's owner and the city's director of intergovernmental affairs.

With the beginning of full Phase 1, Jacksonville restaurants will be able to operate at 50% capacity, up from 25% previously.

