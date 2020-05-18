Mayor gives update on impact of COVID-19 on local business

Mayor Lenny Curry is marking the full Phase 1 reopening of Jacksonville with a news conference at Toscana Little Italy in San Marco.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is giving an update on the full Phase 1 reopening of the city Monday, marking the occasion at a local business that's been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor is holding a news conference at Toscana Little Italy in San Marco. He's joined by the restaurant's owner and the city's director of intergovernmental affairs.