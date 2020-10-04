Flagler County officials held a news conference Friday regarding COVID-19 at the Emergency Operations Center where they warned residents that the peak of the virus could be coming in the next few weeks.

"We are entering what public health officials are calling the worst tow weeks of this pandemic," said a county representative during the news conference. "Now is not the time to let our guard down."

If Flagler County residents feel like they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, there is a drive-through screening and testing site located at Daytona International Speedway. More information on that can be found here.

Bob Schnieder with the Florida Health Department in Flagler said that as of Friday, there have been 44 cases of coronavirus reported and one death, which officials say is well below average compared to the rest of the state.

"We're gonna get through this," Schnieder said during the press conference. "It's unprecedented, it hasn't happened in 102 years so we just need to keep going and do the right thing...we're gonna win this war, we're gonna win this battle.

In total, there have been 1,202‬ cases of the coronavirus reported across the First Coast, according to numbers combined from both Georgia and Florida's departments of health.

RELATED: VERIFY: No, Alexa doesn't blame the government for creating COVID-19

RELATED: Andrew Boselli, FSU football player and son of Jaguars' Tony Boselli, recovers from COVID-19

RELATED: Tokyo Olympic CEO hints games could be in doubt even in 2021

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE: