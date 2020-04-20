Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and the city's emergency management team will be holding a news conference regarding the city's response to COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

Curry is expected to focus on COVID-19 testing, as well as the recent reopening of Jacksonville's beaches and parks.

Over the weekend, Jacksonville's beaches gained national attention for reopening in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, despite the limited hours and Curry's request that people follow social distancing guidelines.

First Coast News will live stream the news conference at 12:10 p.m.

RELATED: Jacksonville beaches, parks reopen Friday

RELATED: Here's what Jacksonville Beach looked like during partial 'reopening' Friday

RELATED: Live Look: Here’s what Jacksonville Beach looks like right now

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: COVID-19 testing site at Lot J closed Monday due to high wind speeds