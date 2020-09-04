On Thursday, Clay County officials gave an update on the county's coronavirus response which included reminders about the importance of social distancing during the Easter weekend.

The Florida Department of Health says that there have been 103 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clay County with seven deaths. Over 1600 tests have been issued to residents in the county, and more than 525 tests have come back negative. The other tests are awaiting official results.

County officials also reiterated the importance of social distancing during this Easter holiday weekend, where people may be inclined to gather in groups.

Additionally, due to increased activity on the waterways, the county says the boat ramps and the waterways are being patrolled to make sure that all parties using the boat ramps are practicing social distancing.

