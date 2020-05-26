x
Watch Live: Acting Secretary of Homeland Security visits Jacksonville Fire Station 1

It's expected that Chad F. Wolf will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. on Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf will be visiting Jacksonville Fire Station No. 1 on Tuesday. 

Afterward, it's expected he will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. on Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program.

He is also expected to address the department's commitment to first responders in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to attend.

