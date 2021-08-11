Ware County schools to release early Friday after increase in COVID-19 cases

At the time the decision was made, there were 600 people that needed to be quarantined after 125 reported cases.

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Ware County School System will release students early Friday after the district reported an increase in cases of COVID-19 among both students and staff.

At the time the decision was made, there were 600 people that needed to be quarantined after 125 reported cases, according to a Ware County School System spokesperson.

As a result, the district will do a deep cleaning of all facilities within the system.

On Friday:

Pre-K students will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Elementary students will dismiss at 12 p.m.

High school and Harrell Learning Center students will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Middle school students and the Central Office will dismiss at 1 p.m.

"The safety of our students and staff remains our primary focus," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We appreciate your cooperation as we work together to keep our staff, students, and their families safe."