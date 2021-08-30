Ware County Schools moving to hybrid in-person, at-home learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The school system announced the new hybrid instructional model Monday. The hybrid model will begin Tuesday, Sept. 7, and last through Thursday, Oct. 7.

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Ware County Schools will soon attend school in person two days a week, with three days of at-home learning, due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the county and surrounding area.

The school system announced the new hybrid instructional model Monday. The hybrid model will begin Tuesday, Sept. 7, and last through Thursday, Oct. 7, a spokesperson for the school system said in an email.

The model will allow the school system to practice social distancing by decreasing the number of students in school buildings and on buses each day, as well as provided a dedicated day for deep cleaning each week on Fridays, the email says. It will also help address staff shortage issues.

Students will receive assignments to complete at home the remainder of the week when they are not attending school in person.

As of Aug. 13, the number of positive cases in Ware County Schools was 143, with 67 staff members and 76 students testing positive. The number of resulting quarantines was 829, according to the Ware County Schools COVID Case and Quarantine Weekly Report.

The school system is dividing which students will attend school in person based on the last name of the oldest student in the household, the email says, with all students in the same household attending face-to-face on the same days. That will help families establish a consistent schedule, the school system says.

Students with last names beginning with A through K are in Group A and will attend school in person on Mondays and Wednesdays. Students with last names beginning with L through Z are Group B and will attend school face-to-face on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the school system says.

"If multiple students in the household have different last names, the group assignment is determined by the last name of the oldest student in the home," the email says.

Masks will also be required on all school buses effective immediately, the email says. If students need a mask, bus drivers will provide one.