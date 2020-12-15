Ware County Schools closing for holidays early due to COVID-19 cases

Tuesday will be the last day for elementary and middle school students. High school students who must take finals will go to school for a half-day Wednesday.

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — A rise in COVID-19 cases among staff members, bus drivers and students is causing Ware County Schools to close for the holidays a few days earlier than originally planned, according to a release from the school system.

Tuesday, Dec. 15, will be the last instructional day of the semester for elementary and middle school students. High school students who must take finals will go to school for a half-day Wednesday, with bus transportation provided and dismissal at 1 p.m., the school system release said.

All Ware County Schools staff members will report to work Wednesday to perform a deep cleaning before being dismissed at 1 p.m., the release said. Staff members will not report to work Thursday or Friday.

The original calendar had students attending through Friday, which would have been an early release day, before the holiday break began Monday, Dec. 21. First Coast News confirmed the school system does not have plans at this time to add makeup days for the missed instructional time.

All athletic events scheduled for Wednesday through Friday have been canceled. Those events may be rescheduled at a later date, the release said.